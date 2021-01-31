SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.26

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $16.19. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 4,955 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

