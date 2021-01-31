Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €33.28 ($39.15) and last traded at €34.60 ($40.71). 544,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.08 ($42.45).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.55 ($45.35).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

