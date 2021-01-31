SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $281.86 and last traded at $288.33. Approximately 1,379,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,559,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.74.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

