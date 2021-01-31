Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $7.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

