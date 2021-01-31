Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

