Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,895. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.