Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.43

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.43 and traded as high as $33.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

