SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 434.7% in January

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 434.7% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.42 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.27.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

