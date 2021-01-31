Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKPGF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.