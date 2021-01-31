SparksPay Trading Up 2.7% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $36,775.44 and approximately $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009856 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,384,479 coins and its circulating supply is 9,306,116 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

