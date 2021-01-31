SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

