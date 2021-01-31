SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

