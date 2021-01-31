SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.