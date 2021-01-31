SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.41 on Friday, reaching $425.96. 1,070,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.27 and a 200-day moving average of $376.65. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.