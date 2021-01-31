Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 509,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 543.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 234,788 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 59,379.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 145,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 776.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.52. 2,054,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $764.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.