SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPS Commerce worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $152,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $98.89 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

