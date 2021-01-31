SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.85 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $350.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.60 million to $357.20 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $364.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 324,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

