SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

