StableXSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $12.74 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $49,211.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 243.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.75 or 1.00124221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00027746 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap.

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

