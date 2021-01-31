Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading Up 7.3%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 464,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 299,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

