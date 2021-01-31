Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.