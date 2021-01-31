Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

STLD stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

