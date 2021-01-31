Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

STLA has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

