Stephen P. Robertson Buys 900 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Stephen P. Robertson acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.30 per share, with a total value of C$19,174.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,949.06.

AUP opened at C$21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$14.38 and a one year high of C$27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.91.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1918812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.