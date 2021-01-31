Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Up 5.3%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 251,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 196,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

