STERIS (STE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.24. STERIS has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.