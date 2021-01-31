Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

