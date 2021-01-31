Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $20.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

