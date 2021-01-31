Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,912,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 446.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20,476.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 272,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,531. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

