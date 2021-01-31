Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 99,110 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 397.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,110 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 1,598,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

