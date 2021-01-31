Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Citigroup by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 27,078,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,992,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

