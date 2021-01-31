STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

