Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

EDI stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,067.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.