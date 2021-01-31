Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

SEOAY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

