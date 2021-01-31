Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $106.87 million and approximately $44.02 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.00919030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.56 or 0.04429225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020442 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,226,680 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

