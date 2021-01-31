STRAKS Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $42,085.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.68 or 0.03999455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00388252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.01193440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00524106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00406566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00251199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022140 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

