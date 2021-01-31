Strs Ohio Buys 2,671 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.