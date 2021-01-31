Strs Ohio Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,868.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 167,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $146.05 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

