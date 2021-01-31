Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,611 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,437 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,401 shares of company stock valued at $593,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

