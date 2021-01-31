Strs Ohio Sells 1,876 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

