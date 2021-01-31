Strs Ohio Sells 5,200 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 90,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

