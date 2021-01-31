Strs Ohio Sells 7,538 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

