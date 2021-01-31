Strs Ohio Trims Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

