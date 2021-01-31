Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Stryker worth $139,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

