Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

