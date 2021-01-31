S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Shares of S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $39.00. S&U plc (47IE.L) shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 3,192 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.24.

About S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

