Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $690,654.36 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Substratum has a total market cap of $690,654.36 and approximately $3,224.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.87 or 0.00900761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.86 or 0.04319054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030618 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

