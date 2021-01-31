SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Barclays lifted their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

SunPower stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $130,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

