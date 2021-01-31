Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SUNW opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

