Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.07. 454,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,153. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

